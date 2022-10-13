THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Missing Person- Patricia COTE

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Patricia COTE, a 50-year-old female.

Patricia COTE was last seen on October 12, 2022 at approximately 10:20 am in the area of Ontario Street.

Patricia COTE is described as a White female, she is 5’5” tall with a thin build. Patricia has shoulder length straight blonde hair and blue eyes.

Patricia COTE was last seen wearing a bright pink puffer jacket, blank pants with a white stripe down the side of the legs and black running shoes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.