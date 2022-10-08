THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Brennan RISSANEN a 15-year-old male.

Brennan RISSANEN was last seen on October 7th, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm in the Toledo Street area.

Brennan RISSANEN is described as;

Caucasian with a fair complexion, 5′ 7″, 130 pounds, with a thin build, blonde “shaggy” wavy hair, just above shoulder length with blue eyes.

Brennan RISSANEN was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a Toronto Blue Jays ball cap.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.