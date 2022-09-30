Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Ryan MARION, a 30-year-old male.

Ryan MARION was last in communication with family on September 16, 2022, reported to Thunder Bay Police on this date.

Ryan MARION is described as a White male, 5’4” tall with a thin build. He has short dark brown hair, blue eyes and missing an upper front tooth.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, dark long sleeve shirt, green jacket and black shoes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.