THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police are providing an update in a missing person case. Thunder Bay Police Service have updated their request for public assistance in locating missing person Garry Matthews, a 39-year-old male.

Garry was last heard from at about 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 in the 100 block area of Court Street South.

Garry is described as an Indigenous man standing about 5’7” tall with a heavy build. He has long black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black LA Dodgers hat with a white logo, black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, carrying a black duffle bag and black packsack.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.