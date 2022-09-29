THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Lydia SAKAKEEP, a 33-year-old female.

Lydia SAKAKEEP last communicated with family on September 28, 2022.

Lydia SAKAKEEP is described as an Indigenous female, 5’5” tall with a medium build. She has long straight brown hair possibly in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy Hollister jacket, blue jeans and white Helly Hansen shoes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com