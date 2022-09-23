KENORA – MISSING – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking to the public for assistance in locating a 16-year-old female.

On September 17, 2022 members of the Kenora OPP received a missing person report.

Alexis O’CHEEK was last seen in the City of Kenora on September 20, 2022 and is described as Indigenous, 5’8″, 120 lbs with long brown hair. The female was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black pants with red and white writing, a red hoodie and white shoes.

Anyone who has seen this female or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122.