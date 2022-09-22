THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Juanita KEEWASIN, a 21-year-old female.

Juanita KEEWASIN was last seen on September 21, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m. in the area of North Edward Street.

Juanita KEEWASIN is described as an Indigenous female, 5’3” tall with a thin build. She has long straight black hair and brown eyes.

Juanita KEEWASIN was last seen wearing a grey toque, blue flannel, beige top, beige joggers and black shoes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.