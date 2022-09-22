THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Marcus MOONIAS, a 30-year-old male.

Marcus MOONIAS was last seen on September 22, 2022 at approximately 3:00 pm in the area of Golf Links Road and Oliver Road.

Marcus MOONIAS is described as an Indigenous male, 5’7″, heavy build, dark complexion, shaved black hair, brown eyes, cross tattoo on his right forearm and MKJM tattooed on the knuckles of his left hand.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and dark sweatpants with frayed cuffs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this missing person please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.