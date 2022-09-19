THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Thomas Csuk 27 years of age.

Thomas Csuk was last seen on September 16, 2022 in the Dease Street area.

Thomas Csuk is described as a light skin male standing 5′ 7”, dark brown short hair, brown eyes, faint brown goatee with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Renos Bros red sweater with gold and black lettering.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com