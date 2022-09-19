There have been several construction accidents that an equipment malfunction has caused in recent years. In 2015, a worker in Ohio was killed when a scaffolding platform collapsed due to a faulty pulley system. In 2017, two workers in Florida were killed when their forklift tipped over. And just last year, a worker in New York City was killed when a falling elevator shaft crushed him.

These accidents are all tragic and could have been avoided if the equipment had been properly maintained.

Common construction equipment that malfunctions

There are many types of construction equipment that can malfunction and cause accidents. Some of the most common equipment malfunctions are excavators, loaders, and bulldozers. This equipment is essential to many construction projects but can be very dangerous when malfunctioning.

Excavators’ buckets can become detached from the boom, causing the bucket to swing wildly and hit nearby workers or objects. Tracks can also come off, which can cause the excavator to tip over.

Loaders’ buckets can come loose and fall, injuring anyone below it. Another is that the loader can tip over if it is not properly balanced.

Bulldozers’ blades can come loose, which is especially dangerous if attached to the dozer. Tracks can come also off, causing the dozer to tip over.

How these malfunctions lead to accidents?

Construction accidents can often be attributed to equipment malfunctions. Common construction equipment such as cranes, scaffolding, and ladders are all prone to breaking or malfunctioning, leading to disastrous consequences.

Cranes are perhaps the most dangerous construction equipment, as they are responsible for lifting heavy objects high into the air. If a crane breaks or malfunctions while in operation, it can drop its load on workers or bystanders below, causing serious injury or even death. In 2015, a construction worker in New York City was killed when a crane collapsed on him while he was working.

Scaffolding is another common construction equipment that can be dangerous if not properly maintained. If scaffolding collapses, workers can fall from great heights, sustain serious injuries, or even be killed.

Why must you hire a personal injury lawyer?

Various factors, including equipment malfunctions, can cause construction accidents. If you’ve been injured in a construction accident, it’s important to find a construction accident lawyer near you or to protect your rights.

A personal injury lawyer can help you recover compensation for your medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering. They will also work to hold the responsible parties accountable for their negligence.

Construction accidents can be complex cases, and it’s important to have an experienced advocate on your side. A personal injury lawyer will fight for your rights and ensure you receive the full compensation you deserve.

Tips to avoid accidents caused by equipment malfunction

Various factors can cause construction accidents, but equipment malfunction is one of the most common. Here are a few tips to help avoid accidents caused by faulty equipment:

Regularly inspect and maintain all construction equipment. This includes checking for things like loose bolts, cracks or breaks in the machinery and ensuring that all safety features are functioning properly. If any damage is found, do not use the equipment until it has been repaired. It is not worth the risk to try and make do with damaged machinery. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions when using construction equipment. Specific safety procedures may need to be followed to avoid accidents.

Conclusion

Construction accidents can devastate and often result in serious injuries or even death. One of the leading causes of these accidents is malfunctioning equipment. Construction workers rely on their equipment to perform their jobs safely and efficiently, so when something goes wrong, it can have disastrous consequences.

To avoid these accidents, it is crucial that construction workers take the time to inspect their equipment before each use. If something does not look right, it is better to avoid caution and get a replacement or seek professional help. By vigilance, construction workers can help protect themselves and their coworkers from harm.