THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Kevin BROWN.

Kevin Brown was last known to be in the area of 1010 Dawson Rd on 8 September 2022.

Kevin is described as Indigenous male, 5’8″ tall, 230 pounds, shoulder length dark brown hair, brown eyes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com