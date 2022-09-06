THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Amy AKPALIALUK, a 33-year-old female.

Family most recently had contact with Amy on Monday, September 5th. Her exact whereabouts were unknown at this time.

Amy is described as an Inuit female standing about 5’6” tall with a thin build. She has long black hair, and brown eyes.

No photo is available for media at this time. No clothing descriptors are available at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.