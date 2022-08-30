THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Maigan CHEESEQUAY, a 33-Year-Old female.

Maigan was last heard from on Saturday August 20th, 2022.

Maigan is described as an Indigenous female standing about 5’1″ tall with a thin build.

Maigan CHEESEQUAY has long, medium brown hair over-dyed with purple and has brown eyes. She has tattoos of a spade, club, diamond, and heart on fingers of her right hand.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.