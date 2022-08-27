THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Alicia MARIN , a 29 years old female.

Alicia was last seen on Friday, August 26 at about 2 p.m. in the area of Arthur Street E and Kingsway Avenue.

Alicia is described as a white female standing 5’ tall, 125 pounds with a thin build. She has long blonde hair, and blue eyes.

No photo is available at this time.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.