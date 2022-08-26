THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Nicole MORRIS, 44 years old.

Nicole was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 24 at about 10 p.m. in the area of the James Street N and Redwood Ave W.

Nicole is described as an Indigenous female standing 5’4” tall, 135lbs with a medium build. She has brown hair, and brown eyes with glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black floral print shirt and white jeans.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.