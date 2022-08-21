THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Tiffany KITAKIJICK, a 42-year-old female.

Tiffany KITAKIJICK last communicated with family the evening of August 19, 2022.

Tiffany KITAKIJICK is described as an Indigenous female, 5’7” tall with a medium build. She has short black hair and black eyes.

Last known clothing descriptors are a black sweater, black leggings, black shoes and a brown purse.,

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.