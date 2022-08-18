THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Spencer OJALA, 28 years old.

Spencer OJALA last communicated with family the morning of August 18, 2022.

Spencer OJALA is described as a White male, 5’8” tall with a medium build. He has blonde medium length wavy hair and blue eyes.

Unknown last clothing descriptors.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.