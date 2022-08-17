THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police are seeking public help in locating a missing Indigenous female.

KATHERINE GRIMARD

Katherine has not had communication with family since Tuesday, Aug. 9 and have become increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

DESCRIPTION;- Female

– Indigenous

– 5’4 ft

– 170 lbs.

– Medium build, has several umbilical hernias so she appears pregnant

– Brown eyes

– shoulder length, dyed blonde hair

– small scar on left side of neck

– Tattoo of tribal art on left shoulder

Anyone with relevant information is urged to call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.