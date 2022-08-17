THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police are seeking public help in locating a missing Indigenous female.
KATHERINE GRIMARD
Katherine has not had communication with family since Tuesday, Aug. 9 and have become increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.
DESCRIPTION;- Female
– Indigenous
– 5’4 ft
– 170 lbs.
– Medium build, has several umbilical hernias so she appears pregnant
– Brown eyes
– shoulder length, dyed blonde hair
– small scar on left side of neck
– Tattoo of tribal art on left shoulder
Anyone with relevant information is urged to call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.