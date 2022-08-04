THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing female, Lillian Anderson, 44 years of age.

Lillian Anderson was last seen at approximately 4:00 PM on August 03, 2022.

Lillian is described as:

– Female

– Indigenous, fair complexion

– 5’0″, thin build

– Long, straight, dark brown hair

– brown eyes, glasses

There are no clothing descriptions or photo available at this time.

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.