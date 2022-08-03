THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Marlene SHEWAYBICK, 38.

Family last had contact with Marlene at about 12:15 am on Friday July 29.

Marlene is described as an Indigenous female standing about 5’2” tall with a medium build. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Clothing descriptors are not available at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.