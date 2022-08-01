THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Andrew (William) MONROE.

MONROE was last spoken to by his family on 25 July 2022.

MONROE is described as a male Indigenous standing 5’8″ tall, weighing 270 pounds, short black hair, brown eyes, and a piercing upper right ear.

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.