THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Terralene Sakanee, a 37-year-old female.
Terralene Sakanee was last seen in the area of Victoria Ville Mall on July 29, 2022.
Terralene Sakanee is described as:
– Female
– Indigenous
– 5ft6
– 155 lb, medium build
– Brown hair in a ponytail
– Brown eyes
– Wearing glasses
– Medium complexion
She was las seen wearing a black baseball hat, black sweater, navy blue running shoes, and black leggings
If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.