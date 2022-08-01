THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Terralene Sakanee, a 37-year-old female.

Terralene Sakanee was last seen in the area of Victoria Ville Mall on July 29, 2022.

Terralene Sakanee is described as:

– Female

– Indigenous

– 5ft6

– 155 lb, medium build

– Brown hair in a ponytail

– Brown eyes

– Wearing glasses

– Medium complexion

She was las seen wearing a black baseball hat, black sweater, navy blue running shoes, and black leggings

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.