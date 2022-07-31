The U.S. has outscored Canada 38-13 through four games

THUNDER BAY, Ontario – USA Baseball’s Women’s National Team scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back as it defeated Canada on Sunday afternoon in shutout fashion, 7-0, at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ontario. With the win, the United States clinches the friendship series and improves to 3-1 while Canada moves to 1-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The U.S. jumped out to a 3-0 lead on three hits in the first inning. Malaika Underwood and Kylee Lahners stared the spark with an infield single and hit-by-pitch, respectively, and Kelsie Whitmore drove in the first run with a double to right field to send Underwood home from second. Jillian Albayati made it 2-0 when her RBI groundout scored Lahners from third and then Jade Gortarez ’s RBI single up the middle easily sent Whitmore home to plate the third run.

and stared the spark with an infield single and hit-by-pitch, respectively, and drove in the first run with a double to right field to send Underwood home from second. made it 2-0 when her RBI groundout scored Lahners from third and then ’s RBI single up the middle easily sent Whitmore home to plate the third run. The bats were quiet for both teams until the fifth inning when the Stars and Stripes broke it open and made it 6-0. Alex Hugo drew a leadoff walk and then Malaika Underwood and Kylee Lahners each singled to load the bases for Kelsie Whitmore , who cleared the bases with a double to left field.

drew a leadoff walk and then and each singled to load the bases for , who cleared the bases with a double to left field. USA tacked on its final run of the game in the sixth inning to make it 7-0. After Ashton Lansdell and Remi Schaber drew walks, Malaika Underwood tallied her third hit of the game with a long single to right field to score Lansdell from second.

OF NOTE

Starting pitcher Jillian Albayati was phenomenal on the mound, tossing five shutout innings with three strikeouts to pick up the win.

was phenomenal on the mound, tossing five shutout innings with three strikeouts to pick up the win. Jamie Baum and Kate Blunt each threw an inning in relief to combine for the shutout. In total, the trio held Canada to five hits.

and each threw an inning in relief to combine for the shutout. In total, the trio held Canada to five hits. Canada’s Alexane Fournier was dealt the loss after allowing five earned runs in 4.1 innings pitched.

At the plate, Malaika Underwood led all players with a 3-for-4 outing, including a run batted in and two runs scored.

led all players with a 3-for-4 outing, including a run batted in and two runs scored. Kelsie Whitmore and Jade Gortarez also tallied two hits apiece, as Whitmore drove in a game-high four RBIs.

and also tallied two hits apiece, as Whitmore drove in a game-high four RBIs. Through four games, the U.S. has outscored Canada, 38-13.

ON DECK