The U.S. has outscored Canada 38-13 through four games
THUNDER BAY, Ontario – USA Baseball’s Women’s National Team scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back as it defeated Canada on Sunday afternoon in shutout fashion, 7-0, at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ontario. With the win, the United States clinches the friendship series and improves to 3-1 while Canada moves to 1-3.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The U.S. jumped out to a 3-0 lead on three hits in the first inning. Malaika Underwood and Kylee Lahners stared the spark with an infield single and hit-by-pitch, respectively, and Kelsie Whitmore drove in the first run with a double to right field to send Underwood home from second. Jillian Albayati made it 2-0 when her RBI groundout scored Lahners from third and then Jade Gortarez’s RBI single up the middle easily sent Whitmore home to plate the third run.
- The bats were quiet for both teams until the fifth inning when the Stars and Stripes broke it open and made it 6-0. Alex Hugo drew a leadoff walk and then Malaika Underwood and Kylee Lahners each singled to load the bases for Kelsie Whitmore, who cleared the bases with a double to left field.
- USA tacked on its final run of the game in the sixth inning to make it 7-0. After Ashton Lansdell and Remi Schaber drew walks, Malaika Underwood tallied her third hit of the game with a long single to right field to score Lansdell from second.
OF NOTE
- Starting pitcher Jillian Albayati was phenomenal on the mound, tossing five shutout innings with three strikeouts to pick up the win.
- Jamie Baum and Kate Blunt each threw an inning in relief to combine for the shutout. In total, the trio held Canada to five hits.
- Canada’s Alexane Fournier was dealt the loss after allowing five earned runs in 4.1 innings pitched.
- At the plate, Malaika Underwood led all players with a 3-for-4 outing, including a run batted in and two runs scored.
- Kelsie Whitmore and Jade Gortarez also tallied two hits apiece, as Whitmore drove in a game-high four RBIs.
- Through four games, the U.S. has outscored Canada, 38-13.
ON DECK
- The teams will conclude its friendship series on Monday, August 1, for game five. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ontario.