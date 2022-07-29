THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Harold SHINGEBIS, 37 years old.

Harold was last heard from on the afternoon of July 22, 2022.

Harold SHINGEBIS is described as an Indigenous male, 5’8″, 150 lbs, with a medium complexion and a medium build. He has brown eyes and long straight black hair, normally worn in a ponytail.

It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harold SHINGEBIS is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.