THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Kenese RAE, a 38-year-old male.

Kenese RAE was last seen in the area of Oliver Road on July 15, 2022, reported to Thunder Bay Police Service on today’s date.

Kenese RAE is described as an Indigenous male, 6’0” tall, thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Unknown last clothing descriptors.

If you know the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.