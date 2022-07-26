THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating missing person Juanita ANDERSON, a 26-year-old female.

Juanita was last seen at about 6:50 pm on Monday, July 25th in the area of John Street between High and Algoma Streets. At that time, she was believed to be heading toward the Tim Horton’s at 310 Memorial Avenue.

Juanita is described as being an Indigenous female standing about 5’6” tall with a medium build. She has straight and long brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and white plaid shirt, and dark blue pants.

If you have any information that could assist investigators in locating this missing person please contact police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com