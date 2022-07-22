THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Riva MOONIAS, a 41-year-old female.

Riva was last seen in the area of John Street between High and Algoma Streets on Thursday, July 21 at about 12:45 p.m. At that time it was believed she was travelling toward the City Hall area.

Riva is described as an Indigenous female standing about 5’7” with a medium build. She has straight dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey zip-up seater and camouflage pants.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person please contact police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.