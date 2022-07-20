THUNDER BAY – NEWS – TBPS continues to seek the public’s assistance in locating 60 year old Terry FISHER (Also known as Terry SHABOGIJICK). Very little information has come forward regarding Terry’s whereabouts. Terry’s family remains very concerned regarding his wellbeing.

We are once again asking for the public’s and media’s assistance in helping to locate Terry Fisher.

Please see the original media release from July 18, 2022:

Missing Person: Terry FISHER (AKA SHABOGIJICK), 60

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Terry FISHER (Also known as Terry SHABOGIJICK), 60.

Terry was last seen in the 500 block of Cumberland Street North on July 1, 2022. Family has increasingly become concerned for his wellbeing and have formally reported him as a missing person.

He is described as an Indigenous male standing about 5’8” tall with a heavy build. He has short brown hair with a b it of grey, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black athletic pants. Terry has mobility issues and requires the use of a cane.

If you know the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.