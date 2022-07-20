THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Amber LEBLANC, a 27-year-old female.

Amber LEBLANC was last seen on July 11, 2022 by family.

Amber LEBLANC is an Indigenous female, she stands 5’6” tall with a small build.

She has blonde straight hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, denim shorts, carrying a black back pack.

If you know the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.