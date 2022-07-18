Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Terry FISHER (Also known as Terry SHABOGIJICK), a 60-year-old male.

Terry was last seen in the 500 block of Cumberland Street North on July 1, 2022.

Family has increasingly become concerned for his well-being and have formally reported him as a missing person.

He is described as an Indigenous male standing about 5’8” tall with a heavy build. He has short brown hair with a bit of grey, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black athletic pants. Terry has mobility issues and requires the use of a cane.

If you know the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.