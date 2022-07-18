THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Morris ASHCROFT a 32-years-old male.

Morris ASHCROFT was last seen on July 10, 2022 in the area of Redwood Avenue.

Morris ASHCROFT is described as an Indigenous male, 5’8” tall with a medium build. He has short brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt of an unknown colour.

If you know the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.