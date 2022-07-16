THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old male, Mathew SPADE.

Mathew was last seen in the southward of Thunder Bay on June 30, 2022 and reported as missing to the Thunder Bay Police Service on July 16, 2022.

Mathew is described as being an Indigenous male, 5’9”, 215 pounds, with a heavy build, short brown hair, a goatee and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red tank top and shorts.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Mathew SPADE, please call police at 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.