THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting assistance in locating missing person Carolyn COTE, a 60-year-old woman.

Carolyn was last seen this afternoon, July 15th in the downtown north.

Carolyn is described as a Indigenous female standing about 5’4” tall with a medium build.

Cote has shoulder-length brown wavy hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, teal t-shirt, white running shoes and a ball cap of unknown colour.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.