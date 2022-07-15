Before founding Seaquake in 2016 with his CTO, Dylan Knight, Andrew Katz built a strong resume in banking and finance. After working for companies like UBS, LeGarde Capital Management, Zooz Capital, and EFG Bank, Katz was uniquely well-positioned to recognize needs in the growing cryptocurrency markets. Not only was his experience in the traditional markets essential to identifying gaps in the crypto market, but he had the tools necessary to create critical systems that were lacking.

After starting out by trading crypto, Andrew Katz delved headfirst into entrepreneurship (his second major venture) as he saw the opportunities grow. Now, he and his team at Seaquake are working to provide a full crypto ecosystem: internal trading, market-making, data sales, quantitative modeling, and consultancy, such as an ecosystem creation service that includes developing analytic platforms for those projects. Prime services, OTC, and banking applications are being rolled out shortly.

Hailed by colleagues for his unique and innate ability to immediately recognize customer needs and develop practical solutions, Andrew Katz has brought that same laser focus to Seaquake. In many ways, Katz is like a well-oiled machine, rising early to work out and walk his dogs before beginning his full day of work at Seaquake.

A typical day for Andrew Katz at Seaquake includes partner meetings and strategy sessions with his team to ensure that all annual goals are being met, as well as connecting with clients and investors to ensure that everyone’s expectations are being exceeded. Seaquake utilizes a remote work environment because of how personally motivated the entire team is. Katz is incredibly proud of the company culture at Seaquake, where he empowers his leadership team and trusts his staff to perform at the highest level.

Building a solid team around him has been a top priority for Andrew Katz, who seeks out tech-savvy staffers who are willing to think way, way outside the box – in his words, “We want team members who cannot just think outside the box but don’t even want to acknowledge the box.”

This approach has allowed the Seaquake team to turn ideas and dreams into reality after imagining the possibilities through open conversation and a willingness to learn, try, and occasionally fail.

Andrew Katz holds himself to the same standard, if not higher, than his tight-knit team. He prides himself on being able to solve any problem if he’s given enough time to do so, and he never loses sight of his strategic objective. Quickly adapting to change and pivoting as the market shifts have allowed Katz and Seaquake to set themselves apart from others in the crypto-verse. As far as Katz is concerned, nothing is out of reach for the Seaquake team.

Cryptocurrencies have captured the world’s full attention since Bitcoin’s creation in 2009. With traditional monetary policy influenced by the Fed and political whims, those worried about hyperinflationary events, bank failures, or other disaster-level scenarios have taken an interest in crypto. While this relatively new market continues to be volatile, those like Katz are working overtime to create the key elements necessary to make cryptocurrencies fully accepted.

Andrew Katz believes fully in Seaquake’s mission and ability to drive an entire industry forward. Six years after founding Seaquake, the company is thriving, continuing to add clients and new lines of business. Andrew Katz has found his place in the crypto-verse and is here to stay.Learn more about Andrew Katz, CEO of Seaquake Crypto on his LinkedIn profile.