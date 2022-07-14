Thunder Bay – MISSING – Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 19-year-old female, Alicia NETEMEGESIC.

Alicia was last seen in the downtown north core of Thunder Bay on July 13, 2022.

Alicia is described as being an Indigenous female, 5’8″ with a slim build, black straight shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black and white runners, black shorts and a black hoodie.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Alicia NETEMEGESIC, please call police at 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.