Missing Person- Megan SAULT

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Megan SAULT, 30 years old.

Megan SAULT was last seen in the area of Ontario Street on the morning of July 8, 2022, reported to police on today’s date.

Megan SAULT is described as an Indigenous female 5’3” tall, thin build. She has long straight brown hair with red highlights and brown eyes. Megan SAULT has her three children with her as well.

Unknown last clothing descriptors.

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.