Thunder Bay -News- The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Paul MORRISEAU, 33 years old.

Paul MORRISEAU was last seen in the area of Moodie Street East on the evening of July 7, 2022, reported to police on today’s date.

Paull MORRISEAU is described as a white male 6’1” tall with a medium build. He has grey buzz cut hair with brown eyes and glasses.

Unknown last clothing descriptors.

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.