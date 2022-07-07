Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Arlene SCHINGLER. Arlene was last seen in the vicinity of North Algoma Street on afternoon of July 5, 2022.

Arlene SCHINGLER is described as:

– White female – 45 years of age

– 5’1″ tall – 230 lbs

– Long brown/grey hair

– Wearing grey sweatpants, loose white shirt, and crocs

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arlene SCHINGLER should contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.