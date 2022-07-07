THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Alyssa ROJIK. Alyssa was last seen around 6 p.m. on 6 July 2022.

Alyssa is described as a 16-year-old Indigenous female.

ROJIL is 5’2″ tall, slim build, long straight black hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing white adidias running shoes, black shorts, grey hoody.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Alyssa ROJIK is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 1-807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.