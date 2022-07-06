THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Tyrell KWANDIBENS-BOUCHER. Tyrell was reported missing on July 5, 2022. He was last seen on the afternoon of July 3, 2022 in the James Street area. Tyrell was last seen riding a green Algonquin brand bicycle.

Tyrell KWANDIBENS-BOUCHER is described as:

– Indigenous male

– 5′ tall – stocky build

– Brown eyes

– Longer dyed blonde hair, with buzz cut on sides

Last seen wearing:

– Black hoodie

– Camouflage pants

– Black shoes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyrell KWANDIBENS-BOUCHER should contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.