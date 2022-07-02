Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Aarianna ROBERTS, a 20-year-old female.

She was last seen on July 01, 2022 at approximately 1 am in the downtown area of Port Arthur.

Aarianna is described as:

-Female

-Indigenous

-5’6 in height

-140lbs

-Medium build

-Fair complexion

-Black, Straight shoulder length hair

-Brown eyes

-Tattoo on her left cheek bone- “19” in red ink

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.