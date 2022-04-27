THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Marissa JACOB, 32 years old.

Marissa JACOB was last seen in the area of 980 Oliver Road.

Marisa JACOB is aa Indigenous female. She is 5’8″ tall, and weighs about 273 pounds with a heavy build. Marisa has long black and red hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Jacob was last seen wearing a grey sweater, a “Rolling Stones” T-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Marisa JACOB asked to call the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com