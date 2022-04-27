Thunder Bay: Missing 32-Year-Old Marissa Jacob

Missing Person

THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Marissa JACOB, 32 years old.

Missing Person Marisa Jacob
Image: Missing Person Marisa Jacob – TBPS

Marissa JACOB was last seen in the area of 980 Oliver Road.

Marisa JACOB is aa Indigenous female. She is 5’8″ tall, and weighs about 273 pounds with a heavy build. Marisa has long black and red hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Jacob was last seen wearing a grey sweater, a “Rolling Stones” T-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Marisa JACOB asked to call the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com

