THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Waabun WASWA, a 23-year-old female.

Waabun was last seen on Thursday, April 21 in the 100 block area of Blucher Avenue. Her family’s last known contact was on Sunday, April 24 at about 8 pm.

Waabun is described as an Indigenous female. She is about 5’6” tall with a thin build. Waabun has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair with brown highlights.

Waabun was last seen wearing a forest green jacket with a fur hood, light grey jogging pants, and black lace-up boots.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.