A statistic and report conducted by CNBC says 8 in 10 Americans are in debt and roughly 60% of people in America are living paycheck to paycheck. The results of the statistics are horrifying and show that it’s evident the educational system in the U.S is failing to teach a topic that’s so crucial for the real world.

This is a major concern for 21-year-old entrepreneur Chrisna Ouk. This young pioneer has decided to take the matter into his own hands by creating an educational company focused solely in the finance sector. His company, Atlas Singularity is making strides in the educational system by providing superior learning material accessible to millions of people.

Chrisna has made it a mission to improve society’s quality of life by providing the knowledge and tools for people to increase their literacy in finance.

“The lack of personal finance education in this country has proven to be devastating – I’m here to make a change. With my company’s affordable educational services and suite of financial tools, I believe I leverage the power to make real, impactful change on millions of lives” Chrisna said boldly.

Within Atlas Singularity, Chrisna and his team of professionals have created an in-depth curriculum that goes over many topics in the finance niche. The topics include: money management, credit, investing, and many more advanced subjects.

Although Chrisna’s company is fairly new, he and his team already have thousands of students underneath Atlas and the rapid rate of growth isn’t stopping. Chrisna has an ambitious long-term vision to educate millions and hopes to partner with the U.S department of education to take his company nationwide.

