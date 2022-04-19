Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Isaiah JOURDAIN.

Family was last in contact with Isaiah JOURDAIN on April 18, 2022.

Isaiah JOURDAIN is described as an Indigenous male, approximately 5’10” tall with a thin build. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Isaiah JOURDAIN was last seen wearing black pants, black sweater, one white shoe and one black shoe.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts, please call police at 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.