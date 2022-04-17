Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is assisting the Durham Regional Police Service in locating missing youth Malik PATINO, 16, based on information that he is in the City of Thunder Bay.

Malik was reported missing from Durham Region on April 8, 2022.

The Thunder Bay Police service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Malik PATINO.

Malik is believed to have last been in the area of the downtown north core but may have since moved to the south side of the city.

He is described as a black male, 5’4″, medium build with black shaved hair and brown eyes. It is unknown as to what he is currently wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Malik PATINO is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.