Thunder Bay – LIVING – Easter Sunday, and many stores are closed for the day.

This includes big box stores like Home Depot and Walmart.

The Centennial Conservatory is open today and Monday.

Perhaps for those who have not booked a trip south seeking sun and warmer weather a trip to the Conservatory is in order?

Sunday 12 pm – 8 pm

Monday 10 am – 4 pm

Thunder Bay Police Service and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Superior North EMS are open 24-7. They ask that you have a safe day and hopefully do not need their services or assistance.

The Outsiders Thunder Bay will be open Sunday 5 pm to 1 am.

Visit The Thunder Bay Art Gallery on Sunday and see two recently acquired Norval Morrisseau paintings on display in our foyer. The exhibition The World We Know, New Acquisitions to the Permanent Collection, holds a total of ten new Morrisseaus.

In The World We Know twelve artists span generations and media. New paintings, prints, sculptures, ceramics, beadwork, and textiles were purchased through acquisition grant funds or donated by individuals in our extended community. For many reasons, this exhibition celebrates the abundance and generosity that surrounds the gallery.

Charlie’s Grill and Pizza is open today from 8 am to 6 pm.

The Beer Store and the LCBO: All stores closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

If you didn’t stock up groceries wise in Thunder Bay, you have a few options. George’s Market on River Street, and Skafs in Current River at 470 Hodder Avenue are open. Circle K Convenience Stores are open as well. Maltese Grocery on Algoma is open Sunday.

North Star Air will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Silver City on May Street North is open for your entertainment and fun.

Thunder Bay Transit is on a holiday schedule. Check Nextlift.ca for bus times.

