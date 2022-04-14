Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Travel east on Highway 17 will be a challenge.

Lake effect snow, along with possible snow squalls, is expected to develop tonight, and persist through Friday for areas north and east of Lake Superior. The heaviest snow bands is expected to weaken by Friday afternoon; however, flurries are expected to continue through Saturday morning.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight through Friday.

Hazards: Risk of snow squalls. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres with strong wind gusts, leading to local blowing snow.

Reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.