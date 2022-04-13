Thunder Bay – ANALYSIS – Matawa, Anishinawbek Nation, and NDP MP Sol Mamakwa have all stated that in Ontario the banned practice of birth alerts are still ongoing.

Here in Thunder Bay, the Thunder Bay District Health Sciences Centre has stated they are not party of any birth alerts.

As well, Dilico has issued a statement saying that their child care organization is not issuing birth alerts. “Dilico does not have any policies, procedures or practices that involve the use of birth alerts. Dilico has a well-established integrated model of care that is focused on ensuring families have a wide range of accessible services to support family unity, safety and wellness,” according to Dilico.

Getting to the facts on this matter has been difficult.

What it appears is that under the requirements that it is a “Duty to Report”, that in effect the banned practice of birth alerts is still going on abet not as a “Birth Alert”.

Persons who perform professional or official duties with respect to children, including health professionals in fact would face a fine of up to $5000 if they do not report a suspicion that a child is in need of protection.

This appears to be what MPP Sol Mamakwa was trying to find out in the Ontario Legislature when he questioned the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services.

Exchange in Ontario Legislature

Mr. Sol Mamakwa: Remarks in Oji-Cree.

Good morning. My question is to the Premier. In July 2020, the government directed children’s aid societies to stop using birth alerts targeting Indigenous women by October 2020. A year and a half after this directive was given, we are still hearing from the Matawa Chiefs Council that this practice continues. Now instead of apprehension based on birth alerts, they are happening through the duty to report.

Speaker, birth alerts are a gross violation of the rights of the child, the rights of the mother and the Indigenous community as a whole. Will the Premier tell this House how the government has ensured that the birth alert directive of 2020 was implemented?

The Deputy Speaker (Mr. Bill Walker): I recognize the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services.

Hon. Merrilee Fullerton: “Thank you to the member opposite for the question. Our government is listening and taking tangible steps to combat systemic racism, including in Ontario’s child welfare system.

“In 2020, the ministry directed children’s aid societies to end the practice of birth alerts, which partners told us disproportionately affected First Nations, Inuit and Métis families and communities. No woman should be deterred from seeking prenatal care or parenting supports while pregnant due to fears of having a birth alert issued. Eliminating birth alerts is an important step in creating a child welfare system that responds to the needs of children, youth and families through prevention and early intervention.”

“I thank the member again for the question.”

The Deputy Speaker (Mr. Bill Walker): Supplementary?

Mr. Sol Mamakwa: “Speaker, I’ve had my taste of colonial tea in this place.

“In 2014, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission called upon all levels of government to reduce the number of Indigenous children in care. In 2019, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls recommended the abolishment of birth alerts. Child welfare involvement, birth alerts and other institutional policies and practices that target Indigenous families have very real effects on our nations.

“Speaker, is Ontario’s 2020 directive just birth alerts under a different name? Can Ontario ensure Indigenous families that the colonial, oppressive and discriminatory practice of birth alerts are not still being used against Indigenous families?”

Hon. Merrilee Fullerton: “Again, no woman should be discouraged from seeking prenatal care or parenting supports out of fear that their child will be taken from them. We heard from Indigenous and other racialized communities that this practice separates newborns and parents shortly after delivery and unfairly affects racialized and marginalized mothers and families.

“Ending birth alerts was a key recommendation of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. And instead of immediately separating families and making assumptions about a mother’s capacity, we are directing children’s aid societies and hospitals to collaborate and create new protocols that support vulnerable mothers and families. Ending birth alerts, let me be clear, is a critical step in creating a child welfare system that is focused on prevention and early intervention. Thank you again for the question”.

Therefore it is very likely that the statements that birth alerts have ended is accurate. However it does appear that duty to report, under a threat of a fine has replaced those alerts.

Victims to birth alerts, in any area, should contact their First Nation’s Social Services Department, and request immediate services from a Band/First Nations Representative.

The abolishment of this discriminatory practice followed the release of Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in 2019.

“The Anishinabek Nation, and 21 of our member First Nations, have been working tirelessly to assert inherent jurisdiction over child and family well-being through the Anishinabek Nation Child Well-Being Law. The Law acknowledges, respects, and supports the primary role of parents, guardians, families and communities in safeguarding and promoting the well-being of Anishinaabe children,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe. “The mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health of both baby and mother are compromised through the racially targeted practice of birth alerts. Child welfare agencies in Thunder Bay must cease this inexcusable treatment of Indigenous peoples.”

In June of 2021, the Anishinabek Nation and Canada also signed an Agreement-in-Principle on Anishinabek Child, Youth and Family Well-Being. The Agreement-in-Principle supports the signatory First Nations in creating their own system and delivering the programs and services required to keep Anishinabek children within Anishinabek families and communities.

“Keeping our children within our communities, surrounded by family, community, culture, and history is what is best for them,” says Anishinabek Children’s Commissioner Ogimaa Duke Peltier. “Through the Anishinabek Child, Youth and Family Well-Being System, signatory First Nations will develop and deliver the programs and services they determine are needed to support Anishinabek families’ well-being. The Anishinabek Nation Child Well-Being Law provides for the protection and care of children in circumstances where their parents or guardians are unlikely able to give that protection and care.”