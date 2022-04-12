Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing 23-year-old Waabun WASWA.

Waabun WASWA was last seen at about 9:30 pm on April 10, 2022 in the area of Blucher Avenue, Thunder Bay.

Waabun WASWA is described as standing about 5’6” tall with a thin build.

She has brown eyes with shoulder length black hair with brown highlights. Last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants, black toque, tan timberland boots and a black backpack.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts, please call police at 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.